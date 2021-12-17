For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.
It’s the perfect time to escape into a book. Arts editor Judith Pereira and Western Arts Correspondent Marsha Lederman on the book trends this year, the silver lining of the pandemic’s effect on independent booksellers, and what you should cozy up and read.
All the books mentioned in this episode (in order):
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doer
Ducks, Newburyport by Lucy Ellmann
Fight Night by Miriam Toews
The Strangers by Katherena Vermette
Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout
All’s Well by Mona Awad
Matrix by Lauren Groff
We Want What We Want by Alix Ohlin
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
Astra by Cedar Bowers
Care Of by Ivan Coyote
Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch by Rivka Galchen
What Strange Paradise by Omar el Akkad
Return of the Trickster by Eden Robinson
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
On Animals by Susan Orlean
Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker
Middlemarch by George Elliot