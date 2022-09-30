It’s become something of a rallying cry to move reconciliation forward, repeated from British Columbia to Ontario to New Brunswick. But what exactly does “land back” mean?

Bruce McIvor has written extensively on the struggles people face when trying to make a legal case for the return of their traditional lands – not least because he’s represented some of them. He’s a partner at First Peoples Law and the author of Standoff: Why Reconciliation Fails Indigenous People and How to Fix It.

