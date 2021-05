Fewer spontaneous coffees, commuting costs and vacations have left some with a tidy sum in their savings. Personal finance journalists and co-hosts of the Stress Test podcast Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw talk about what to do with new-found savings, the meaning of ‘revenge spending,’ and how to stave off FOMO in a post-vaccine world.

Listen and follow The Decibel in your favourite streaming app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts or RSS.