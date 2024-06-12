Skip to main content
Maternity care and midwives in Canada’s health labour shortage
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
Carly WeeksHealth Reporter

Hospitals across Canada have long been overwhelmed by patient demand and staff shortages. But another category of medical experts, specializing in childbirth and pregnancy care, has been growing to lift the weight – midwives. In 2021, midwives oversaw more than 48,000 live births. So why aren’t they recognized as other health professionals are?

Carly Weeks, the Globe’s former health reporter, joins the show to explain why midwives could be a vital answer to Canada’s health care labour shortage.

