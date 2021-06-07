Power Gap: How progress has stalled for female academics

Women have been graduating from university at higher rates than men for decades but are still under-represented in the best-paid jobs, like university deans and full professors.

Reporter Robyn Doolittle shares insights from the new investigation she did with Chen Wang, analyzing salaries of Ontario professors over the last 20 years. She also talks about structural issues that explain why women are getting stuck in the lower ranks of professorships at many Canadian post-secondary institutions.

This story is part of the Power Gap series, a wider investigation by Robyn and Chen that looks at the gender wage and power gap across many public sectors. You can read more about the entire series here and more about their look at Canadian academia here.

