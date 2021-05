Two women got COVID-19 while in their third trimester of pregnancy and landed in the ICU, isolated from their newborn babies.

They tell their stories, plus national health reporter Kelly Grant on why COVID-19 hits pregnant people harder and why doctors recommend getting vaccinated if you’re expecting.

