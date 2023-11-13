The reality of Quebec’s law to protect the French language is setting in, especially for the province’s three English language universities. Out-of-province students are facing a tuition hike that could see their fees go up from about $9,000 a year to $17,000 … among the highest fees in the country.

Joe Friesen, The Globe’s postsecondary education reporter, joins the podcast to explain what’s driving the province’s push and whether Anglophone schools’ students are headed for financial disaster.

