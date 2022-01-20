For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.

Senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon is back in Ukraine, as officials from Canada and the U.S. – as well as military equipment from Britain – are flown in to show support for Ukraine and try to dissuade Russia from invading.

There’s not much indication it’s working, and as Mark explains, while there are more talks scheduled for later in the week, hope of a peaceful solution seems to be fading fast.