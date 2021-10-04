SIM Swapping, port fraud and the dangers to your identity

In 2018, The Globe’s telecom industry reporter Alexandra Posadzki was hacked via a cell phone scam known as SIM swapping. This allowed the hacker to assume her identity and correspond with her friends and my family. The ordeal left her feeling unsettled and wondering just how common this type of fraud is in Canada.

The answers, as Posadzki found out, weren’t readily available. She had to file an access to information request to get the first-ever glimpse into the prevalence of these types of attacks in Canada. She’s on the show to explain what she found out, how you can try to prevent this fraud from happening to you and why there needs to be more transparency around what measures are being taken to stop it.

