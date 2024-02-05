For months now, TD Bank has been making headlines. First there was the news they were acquiring U.S.-based First Horizon Bank. Then the news that that acquisition wasn’t going through. Then the bank announced it was under investigation.

And now, thanks to the reporting of Rita Trichur and Stefanie Marotta, we know that a Canadian regulator is also set to levy a penalty against them. Stefanie, The Globe’s banking reporter, is on the show to explain what is going on inside Canada’s second-largest bank.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com