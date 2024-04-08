In the past few years, there has been an increase in research around using psychedelic drugs, like LSD and magic mushrooms, as treatments for mental-health conditions. And recently, two Canadian companies working in the sphere have gotten a special designation from a big U.S. regulator that could fast-track the development and review of their drugs.

Sean Silcoff is a journalist with The Globe’s Report on Business. He has been looking at recent developments in these companies and how that fits into the bigger picture of investor excitement around these drugs.

