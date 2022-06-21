British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing in the Amazon on June 5. They are now confirmed dead and multiple people have been arrested. They both spent decades working in the area, reporting on and working with local Indigenous communities – work that many people in the country say has become more and more dangerous.

Lucy Jordan, Brazil correspondent for Unearthed, knew Dom Phillips. She says that the area the two men were working in has become very dangerous. And Julio Lubianco, a journalist with LatAm Journalism Review, explains what this case says about the safety of journalists and activists in Brazil.