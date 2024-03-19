Private debt funds are one of the hottest commodities in the world of investing. High rates of return and low management fees made them popular among investors. However, some recent redemption freezes and the allegations against Bridging Finance Inc. have put these funds under scrutiny.

The Globe and Mail’s finance reporter and columnist Tim Kiladze, explains what these private debt funds are, how they operate and why some investors are reconsidering their big bets.

