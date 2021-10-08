The debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers

A deadline to get the COVID-19 jab – or lose their job – is quickly approaching for unvaccinated health care workers in Quebec and British Columbia. Meanwhile, the issue of mandatory vaccinations is also being hotly debated in other provinces such as Ontario. All of this is prompting questions about what could happen to our hospitals and long-term care centres if thousands of workers suddenly aren’t allowed to work?

Health columnist André Picard discusses why the anticipated staff shortage may not actually pan out, why now is the time for these kinds of mandates and explores the reasons why thousands of health care workers in Canada remain unvaccinated.

Listen and follow The Decibel in your favourite streaming app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts or RSS.