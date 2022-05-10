The podcast turns one year old today! And in our first year, a lot happened: Russia started a war in Ukraine, thousands of unmarked graves were found at some residential school sites in Canada, Justin Trudeau won another federal election, inflation became a very hot topic and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread, especially with the arrival of the Omicron variant.

In today’s episode, we look back at some of the biggest stories from the last 365 days and give you updates on what’s happened since we first covered them.