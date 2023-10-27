Alberta has a controversial idea that is causing a stir with other provinces and the federal government: exiting the Canada Pension Plan.

Alberta says if they exit, they’re entitled to more $330-billion of the assets that are collected from every worker and employer in the country outside of Quebec. Ontario’s finance minister says the plan risks “serious harm” for retirees across the country. Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland has agreed to meet with provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss the CPP’s future.

Kelly Cryderman is a Globe reporter and columnist based in Calgary and she’s on the show to explain why Alberta wants out, the political ramifications and what it could mean for the rest of Canada.

