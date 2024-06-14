The elite soldiers behind the major battles for Ukraine: Part Two

Yesterday on The Decibel, The Globe’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon told us about the top commanders and soldiers he’s been following and speaking with in the Ukrainian army. These soldiers have been in incredibly dangerous situations, many at the centre of the major battles in the war against Russia.

Today, Mark joins us for the second part of that conversation. He’ll tell us about the critical role these soldiers played in the defence of Kharkiv, the toll the fighting and military setbacks have had on them, and how they make sense of everything they’ve been through.

You can listen to Part One here: https://pod.link/thedecibel/episode/eeee888019060f26d57415ec0d160ff8

