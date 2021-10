Nearly a month after the federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to set a date for the reopening of Parliament

Parliamentary reporter Marieke Walsh updates us on what the parties think about their gains, their losses – and their leaders – as they look toward a new session.

