Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms and Carrie Tait

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

The Globe’s Carrie Tait recently went to visit a bowling alley in the small town of Kimberley, British Columbia. It’s tucked in the basement of the town’s Elk’s Lodge and has a feature that exists in just a few other locations in North America: The pins are set by humans, not machines. It’s a profession from a bygone era, but in Kimberley, this bowling alley from the past is making a comeback.

Carrie is on the show to tell us about this unique space, the people who put it together and how the bowling alley is helping to revive a small town looking toward its future.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Carrie Tait on Twitter: @CarrieTaitOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe