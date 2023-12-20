The Globe’s Carrie Tait recently went to visit a bowling alley in the small town of Kimberley, British Columbia. It’s tucked in the basement of the town’s Elk’s Lodge and has a feature that exists in just a few other locations in North America: The pins are set by humans, not machines. It’s a profession from a bygone era, but in Kimberley, this bowling alley from the past is making a comeback.

Carrie is on the show to tell us about this unique space, the people who put it together and how the bowling alley is helping to revive a small town looking toward its future.

