Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms, Mike Hager and Colin Freeze

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

Earlier this week, a man from Mississauga, Kenneth Law, was charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder. Police allege he helped people end their lives by selling them sodium nitrite online.

Today, Globe reporters Mike Hager and Colin Freeze explain what we know about Kenneth Law, the charges against him, and how he defended himself in an interview earlier this year.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call Crisis Service Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or visit crisisservicescanada.ca. Young people can also call Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, text 686868, or visit kidshelpphone.ca. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Mike Hager on Twitter: @MikePHagerOpens in a new window
Follow Colin Freeze on Twitter: @colinfreezeOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe