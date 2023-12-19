Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms and Lindsay Jones

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

A giant squid discovered in Newfoundland in 1873 turned what until then was a mythological creature into the scientifically named Architeuthis dux, or giant squid. In the generations since, more sightings and myth-making have become the stuff of local legend on “The Rock”.

Atlantic reporter Lindsay Jones explores how the giant squid has since entwined itself in the history and culture of Newfoundland, even as sightings have dwindled in the 21st century.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? E-mail us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Follow Menaka Raman-Wilms on Twitter: @menakarwOpens in a new window
Follow Lindsay Jones on Twitter: @LindsayLeeJonesOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

More from Podcasts

Podcasts

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow the authors of this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe