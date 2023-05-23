Whether you like it or not, AI is everywhere. It unlocks your phone through facial recognition, it manages spam emails in your inbox and it creates realistic photos of the Pope in a puffer jacket. With rapid developments in technology infiltrating our everyday lives, it’s a race for governments to figure out how to regulate it. And Ottawa might be playing catch up.

Joe Castaldo is with The Globe’s Report on Business. Today, he explains the federal government’s plan to regulate AI for consumers and data protection, and how this proposed legislation compares to others worldwide.

