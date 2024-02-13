Life has gotten expensive in a number of ways – from groceries to housing. And so too, have the costs of taking care of furry family members. More than half of Canadian households have a cat or dog and skyrocketing costs have meant some people are finding it hard to keep up with the bills.

The Globe’s personal finance reporter, Erica Alini, and independent business reporter, Chris Hannay, looked into the complex web of factors that have caused rising prices. They’re on the show to explain what they learned and what pet owners can do to try and keep costs down.

