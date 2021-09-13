The story behind how two Afghan families escaped to Ukraine

Mohammed Sharif Sharaf and Mukhtar Amiri worked for The Globe in Afghanistan alongside our correspondents. Between them, their work for the newspaper spans a decade, and included translating, arranging interviews, reporting trips and helping Globe reporters safely navigate a country at war.

When the Taliban took back Afghanistan in August, Sharif and Mukhtar knew that work put them – and their entire families – at risk of attack by the Taliban or their supporters. The Globe’s Senior International Correspondent Mark MacKinnon and other journalists knew that too, and began figuring out a way to help their former colleagues escape.

You can read and watch more about the escape of Sharif and Mukhtar here.

