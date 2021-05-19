The Tokyo Olympics are happening despite Japan’s COVID-19 surge

Despite the fourth wave of coronavirus now hitting Japan, the Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo at the end of July. Columnist Cathal Kelly tells us why that’s still the plan even in the face of widespread disapproval among Japanese and the threat of COVID-19 infecting the games.

