The two Michaels: Where do Canada-China relations go from here?

After spending more than a 1,000 days in Chinese detention, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor arrived back in Canada on Saturday. Just hours earlier, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver’s airport in 2018 on charges related to violating U.S. sanctions, returned to China after a deal was reached with U.S. prosecutors. These events signal a swift and dramatic end to what has been a tumultuous time for Canada and China’s relationship.

Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, explains the details of the deal, why he thinks it left Canada looking admirable on the world stage, and why China’s history made Meng’s return to China strike such a chord with the Chinese public.

