Ozempic and other semaglutide drugs have been hailed as a very effective treatment for obesity, but shortages, affordability and doctors’ willingness to prescribe it are still keeping people who might benefit from it off the drug.

Health reporter Carly Weeks explains how the drug works and how it may force our society to rethink how we perceive obesity.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com