Newcomers are turning to YouTube to learn about everyday life in places like Moncton, N.B., Kamloops, B.C., or Swift Current, Sask. Canada’s goal of bringing in 500,000 new permanent residents every year by 2025 has a focus on settling new immigrants in small towns and different regions of the country – Instead of just the big city centres – and 2021 census data shows that shift is already happening.

So YouTube channels made by recent immigrants are helping those who arrive after them learn about where to get groceries, what kind of winter coat they need and even what people are like in a particular town. The Globe’s Dakshana Bascaramurty talked to some of these youtubers.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com