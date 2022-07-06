Ten days after the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting where 22 people were killed, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki allegedly pressed senior officers to publicly release information about the kinds of firearms that were used in the shooting. The reason? To help bolster Liberal gun legislation. The commissioner, the former public safety minister, and the Prime Minister all deny there was political interference – but a paper trail strongly suggests that someone is lying.

Globe columnist, Andrew Coyne, is on the show to explain what happened, why it matters, and why Trudeau’s Liberals keep finding themselves in familiar hot water.