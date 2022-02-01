For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.
Over the weekend, Ottawa’s Parliament Hill and downtown area saw thousands of protestors arrive as part of the “Freedom Convoy,” originally sparked by a new vaccine mandate that would impose the same restrictions on unvaccinated truckers as other travellers across the border.
A smaller number remained in the capital city on Monday, blocking roads and blaring truck horns. Parliamentary reporter Marieke Walsh joins from just a few blocks away to tell us what’s happened on Monday and how federal party leaders are responding.