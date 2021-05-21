Understanding the U.S.’s influence over Israel

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a mutual ceasefire, ending nearly two weeks of fighting. This came after escalating pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden. American politics expert and Globe contributing columnist David Shribman explains the history and relationship between the two countries.

