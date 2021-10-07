What a triple murder-suicide tells us about the missed red flags in domestic violence cases

On February 23, 2018, Ulla Theoret was murdered along with her son and her mother by a neighbour who was obsessed with her. More than three years later, an Ontario committee that reviews all cases of intimate partner homicides examined what happened to Ulla and her family and provided some recommendations for the province’s Solicitor General.

The review was prompted by national reporter Molly Hayes’s initial investigation and she is on the Decibel to discuss how this case challenges the way authorities think about domestic violence, why unconventional relationships are often overlooked and the red flags that police sometimes miss.

