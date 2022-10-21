An anti-loitering noise device under a bridge in the small city of Oshawa, Ontario was put there by municipal officials to dissuade unhoused people from setting up camp. It’s raised questions about how cities should be dealing with homelessness at a time when housing is more out of reach than ever.

With municipal voting day coming on Monday across Ontario, Marcus Gee discusses the politics of addressing homelessness.

