The Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence deal has passed another test. The two parties managed to table a pharmacare bill before the March 1 deadline. But the compromise legislation is a limited program, supplying universal, single-payer coverage to only two classes of drugs.
Marieke Walsh, The Globe’s senior political reporter, explains how the program will work and how much it will cost.
