On April 8, the moon will block out the sun giving many Canadians a chance to witness a total solar eclipse. Cities and towns falling in the path of totality are getting ready for this special day and are expected to experience a big number of visitors.

The Globe and Mail’s science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains the science behind eclipses, what makes the upcoming total eclipse special for Canadians and what are the ways to view it safely.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com