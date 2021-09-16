What you need to know to be a climate-informed voter

For the first time, all four major federal parties have credible climate plans. And there is even some agreement between them. For example, they all want to invest in electric vehicles, develop battery supply chains and transition to a greener economy. But where do they differ? And whose plans are the most realistic according to experts? And will any of them actually hit their greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets?

Emma Gilchrist joins the show. She is the Editor-in-Chief of The Narwhal, a non-profit journalism organization that does investigative work about Canada’s natural world. She breaks down the various climate change policies across the different party platforms to help voters make sense of what plans are being offered to save the world.

Plus, you can watch a discussion with Emma and Globe reporter Adam Radwanski below on environmental issues at stake in the election campaign.

