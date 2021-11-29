Many producers and investors had high expectations that cannabis-infused drinks would offer new and existing users a new way to get high. Some predicted hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales from this type of product. But so far, reality hasn’t lived up to the hype, as THC drinks struggled to break into an extremely competitive and regulated market with only mellow sales.

The Globe’s business reporter Irene Galea looks into what those problems are and what they could mean for the future of the industry.

