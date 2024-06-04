Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Where do the university campus protests stand now?
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
Joe FriesenPostsecondary Education Reporter

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

It’s been more than a month now since the pro-Palestinian protests started up at campuses across Canada, protesting the war in Gaza and calling for the universities to make changes. There’s been a wide range of responses to these protests.

So today, The Globe’s postsecondary education reporter Joe Friesen is here to explain where the campus protests are now, what the students are asking for, and how the universities have responded.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe