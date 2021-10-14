Why don’t people want to work at restaurants?

Restaurants in Canada are facing an exodus. Over the past 19 months the hospitality industry has lost 15 per cent of the work force. Labour issues have been plaguing restaurants since the pandemic began and many are scrambling to hire and keep workers on. But this is an issue that existed long before COVID-19.

Therese DeGrace worked in restaurants, including as a chef and as a consultant, for almost 30 years. Working with food had always been a dream of hers, but her expectations didn’t match up with her experience. She talks about what it’s like working in the industry, why the pandemic prompted so many to leave and what restaurants need to do to get workers back.

