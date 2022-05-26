The United States is grappling with another mass shooting. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. This marks the 27th school shooting and the 213th mass shooting this year in the U.S. The tragedy has set off another round of partisan arguments with each side blaming the other, leaving many with a sense of despair that these events will just keep on happening.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Shribman tell us how America has come to find itself stuck in this intolerable position that has led to guns being the number one killer of Americans under the age of 20.