Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will resign as leader of the United Conservative Party following the results of his leadership review. He received support from 51.4 per cent of party members.
Carrie Tait, a Calgary-based reporter in The Globe’s Alberta bureau, explains that while a few front-runners have emerged to replace Kenney, uniting the right in the province remains a difficult road.
