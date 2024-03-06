Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff
Menaka Raman-Wilms
André PicardHealth Columnist

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to The Decibel on your favourite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Youtube.

Measles cases have been popping up all over the world, including in Canada. This highly contagious virus can be devastating – and even deadly – to people who haven’t been vaccinated against it.

The Globe and Mail’s health columnist André Picard explains why we’re seeing this sudden rise and what can be done about it.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe