Measles cases have been popping up all over the world, including in Canada. This highly contagious virus can be devastating – and even deadly – to people who haven’t been vaccinated against it.
The Globe and Mail’s health columnist André Picard explains why we’re seeing this sudden rise and what can be done about it.
