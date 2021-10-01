Why nursing homes in Quebec crumbled under COVID-19′s first wave

More than 4,000 care home residents have died in Quebec during the pandemic, but not all were directly due to COVID-19. Some were left to languish – without food, water or basic sanitary care – during the first wave of the pandemic and essentially died of neglect. The most infamous example was a home called Résidence Herron, where 47 of the 139 residents passed away after the home’s staff disappeared once the novel coronavirus struck.

A coroner’s inquest that has included public testimony has clarified the details of the tragedies that unfolded and chaos inside these care homes. National reporter Tu Thanh Ha discusses the disastrous chain of events that led to a collapse of care, causing the undignified deaths of many seniors.

