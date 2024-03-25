The number of single parents in Canada has been steadily growing since the 1970s. Today, one in five children grow up in single-parent homes. However, the increasing cost of living and lack of sufficient financial support is pushing many of these families towards poverty.

Dave McGinn, a reporter for The Globe and Mail, dives into the additional struggles that single parents face and explains how Canada’s policies to help families fall short.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com