Why students can’t catch a break on summer jobs

As warmer months and higher vaccination rates bring hope of a return to normal life for Canadians, the summer job market for young people is still dampened for now by public health restrictions in its most important sectors.

Economics reporter Matt Lundy tells us why young people’s jobs got hit the hardest in the pandemic, and how people starting their working lives during the pandemic may feel the effects for years to come.

