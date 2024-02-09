The most recent numbers show that inflation in Canada is at 3.4 per cent. Still above the 2-per-cent target, which is where the Bank of Canada would like it to be. And this last little bit of inflation is a critical period for the Bank in terms of adjusting interest rates.

Mark Rendell covers the Bank of Canada for The Globe’s Report on Business and he explains what challenges remain to squeeze that last little bit of inflation out of the economy.

