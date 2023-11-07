Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced the intentions of the government in its new set of targets: While the number of permanent residents being welcomed has grown annually, starting in 2026, there will be a freeze at 500,000. This update comes at the same time as the latest polls indicate that Canadians are souring on immigration. But the change may not actually address the heart of the problem of why pressure is being exerted on the immigration system.

Campbell Clark, The Globe’s chief political writer, joins the show to explain how the immigration system works – and why the federal government’s policies are failing current and hopeful Canadians.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com