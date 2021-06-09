Will the Pope apologize for residential schools?

On Sunday, Pope Francis prayed for Indigenous families, addressing the announcement that remains of children were found in unmarked gravesites at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. But despite calls from survivors, some Catholics, and even the Prime Minister to do so, the Pope did not apologize for the Church’s role in running many residential schools.

Tavia Grant is a reporter for The Globe and Mail, and joins us to discuss why survivors have struggled to hold the church accountable.

You can read Tavia’s story here: “Members of Catholic community call on leadership to address residential schools legacy.”

