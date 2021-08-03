Would a four-day work week solve our work-life struggles?

Working four days a week instead of five has often come up as a way people can reclaim some of their time from their employers. But who exactly would benefit from that, especially in the gig economy? And could there be other ways for all employees to regain some control over their work-life balance?

Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and an Atkinson Fellow on the future of workers, weighs in on the value of the idea of a four-day work week, and how a major shift in demographics on the horizon could present workers with more power when it comes to lobbying for legislative changes regarding how much time we spend at work.

Listen and follow The Decibel in your favourite streaming app: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts or RSS.