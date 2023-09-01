The Canada Revenue Agency says 120 public servants are no longer with the organization following an internal review into employees who inappropriately claimed COVID benefits while employed with the agency.

The agency issued a statement Friday to provide the results of a previously-announced internal review of hundreds of cases.

“Out of the approximately 600 cases we can report that 120 individuals are no longer with the CRA as a result of this internal review. The investigations and disciplinary processes continue,” the agency said.

The review focused on CRA employees who may have inappropriately received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The CERB paid $500 per week and was the primary emergency benefit program offered to individuals who could not work for reasons related to COVID-19.

“Any CRA employee who inappropriately claimed the CERB will be required to repay the amounts if they haven’t already done so. Reviews of CRA employees who inappropriately claimed the CERB while working at the CRA are being handled through the CRA’s existing internal investigation and disciplinary processes, and could lead to referrals to law enforcement if criminality is suspected.”

The agency said it takes any form of wrongdoing seriously. It also repeated that being a current employee of the CRA does not necessarily mean an individual was ineligible for the CERB. The CRA employs individuals with a variety of employment profiles such as temporary and student contracts; and, as such, individuals may have been eligible to receive the CERB at the time it was available. In this regard, roughly 30 employees that are part of this review have been found to be eligible so far.

“We would like to emphasize again that the actions of some in no way undermine the honesty and integrity of the more than 60,000 CRA employees who work every day in an exemplary manner to serve Canadians,” the agency said.